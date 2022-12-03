The Best of the Midwest: Volume 1

Not Available

To railroaders, the Midwest means nonstop action with plenty of variety. Pentrex takes you to Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, and Minnesota to sample the finest in Midwestern railroading. Regional railroads are becoming increasingly important in the Midwest. You'll see the Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern with its intriguing mix of power and will catch one of its passenger specials. Shortlines provide a vital link between shippers and trunk lines. We visit the Nebraska Northeastern, Sisseton Milbank, Dakota & Iowa, Nobles Rock, and the Ellis & Eastern. Each has its own personality and interesting locomotive roster. From shortlines to the high iron, a rich and colorful mosaic of railroading is yours to enjoy in The Best of the Midwest Volume One!