Not Available

The biggest annual event in hip-hop music, the Source Awards is a celebration of the best in the game. From unforgettable performances to undeniably tense interactions and exchanges, the show never fails to provide a wealth of memorable moments. This collection features highlights from the event's first four years, including appearances by Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G., Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes and the Wu-Tang Clan.