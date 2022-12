Not Available

An uncut collection of 3 hilarious shorts from W.C. Fields early career. The Golf Specialist (1930) - J. Effingham Bellweather plays golf despite many slapstick setbacks. The Dentist (1932) - An unconventional dentist deals with a variety of eccentric and difficult patients in slapstick fashion. The Fatal Glass of Beer (1933) - The prodigal son of a Yukon prospector comes home on a night that "ain't fit for man nor beast."