Director Michael Curtiz' 1956 showbiz musical, about the careers of the early-20th-century songwriting trio DeSylva, Brown and Henderson, stars Dan Dailey, Gordon MacRae, Ernest Borgnine, Sheree North, Tommy Noonan, Larry Keating, Murvyn Vye, Jacques D'Amboise and Phyllis Avery.