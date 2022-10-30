The Best Years

Not Available

Peace is declared in Northern Ireland after thirty years of troubles. The criminal empires that have existed during the troubles can no longer operate and are being shut down. George is released from prison and returns to his old working-class neighbourhood to resume his life and steer clear of trouble which includes his best friend Emmet. Nadine has also come back to Derry after many years away, she is the estranged daughter of the resident crime boss Simon McKnight and also George first love. When Emmet finds a bag of money belonging to a ruthless loyalist hit-man Giggles, George is compelled to help him one last time to return it. This step is too far and they are forced to enlist the help of a gang from the other side of the community.