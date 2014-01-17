2014

The Better Angels

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 17th, 2014

Studio

Brothers K Productions

At an isolated log cabin in the harsh wilderness of Indiana circa 1817, the rhythms of love, tragedy, and the daily hardships of life on the developing frontier shaped one of our nation’s greatest heroes: Abraham Lincoln. Abe is a thoughtful and quiet boy who spends his days at the side of his beloved mother while learning to work the land from his stern father. When illness takes his mother, Abe's new guardian angel comes in the form of his new stepmother, who sees the potential in the boy and pushes for his further education.

Cast

Diane KrugerSarah Lincoln
Jason ClarkeTom Lincoln
Brit MarlingNancy Lincoln
Wes BentleyMr. Crawford

View Full Cast >

Images