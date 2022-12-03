The Better World

Not Available

Having long succumbed to insidious masters who feed on death and madness, the world Pascal lives in is dark, quiet and lonely. However, he has the rare ability to 'dream' - to see other worlds far beyond him. He has recurring visions of a world with star-kissing towers, teeming with colour, hope and life. Pascal is determined to find his way to this 'Better World' before he too loses all hope. Little does he know, his every move is being watched by forces beyond even his comprehension.