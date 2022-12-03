The Bewilderment

Not Available

Quique Pesoa, renowned radio host from Rosario, leaves the Buenos Aires concrete jungle to settle in the most remote sector of the quiet northwest of Cordoba. There, he experiences the potential of the Internet, achieving a kind of global, unlimited and disinterested communication. This documentary tells us about his life and his phenomenon "El Desconcierto del Domingo", a radio program that was broadcast via streaming (Internet) to the whole world from a small town, San Marcos Sierras.