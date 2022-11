Not Available

Famed monster hunter, Gerald of Vulvia, can't stay out of trouble! He's always on the hunt for his three favorite things: money, combat, and - most important of all - the loving arms and willing pussy of every woman he meets. When Gerald stumbles into a seemingly abandoned village, he begins a quest that brings him more than he bargained for! Luckily for Gerald, he can fuck his way out of, or into, any tight spot!