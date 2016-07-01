2016

The BFG

  • Adventure
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 1st, 2016

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

The BFG is no ordinary bone-crunching giant. He is far too nice and jumbly. It's lucky for Sophie that he is. Had she been carried off in the middle of the night by the Bloodbottler, or any of the other giants—rather than the BFG—she would have soon become breakfast. When Sophie hears that the giants are flush-bunking off to England to swollomp a few nice little chiddlers, she decides she must stop them once and for all. And the BFG is going to help her!

Cast

Bill HaderBloodbottler
Rebecca HallMary
Mark RylanceThe BFG
Ruby BarnhillSophie
Marilyn NorryMatron
Jemaine ClementFleshlumpeater

