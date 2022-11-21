Not Available

Biblical criticism, ancient historical voices, the illumination of archaeology, the testimony of first-century followers of Jesus Christ -- all these come to bear on the examination of the reliability of the Scriptures in The Bible On Trial: Beyond A Reasonable Doubt. This Bible study features expert testimony from Dr. Paul Maier of Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, Mich.; Dr. Randall Price of Liberty University, Lynchburg, Va.; Dr. Jeff Kloha of Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Mo. and Joel Lampe of The Bible Museum, Goodyear, Ariz. A four-session discussion guide adds depth and detail to the video content. Includes subtitles in English & Spanish