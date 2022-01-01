The Biblical Numerics of 9/11 (with Michael W. Hoggard)

Not Available

Michael Hoggard researched the events of September 11, 2001 as it relates to numbers and the King James Bible. His research produced some astounding new revelations. See how it is related to the story of the Tower of Babel, and how it was prophesied in motion pictures, television shows, commercials, rock and roll music, and tarot cards. As in Freemasonry, the world is being taken on a journey of initiations, culminating in the enthronement of Lucifer as God. Find out how anyone can use their King James Bible and gain a truly biblical understanding of God’s divine plan by studying the numbers of the Bible.