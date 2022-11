Not Available

Two teenage friends arrange to meet on a certain day twenty years later by sending a massage in the newspaper. On the meeting's day, Reza shows up but Amir arrives late. Reza is in love with a girl and has no hope of having a happy ending with her; therefore, he commits suicide but Amir arrives on time and saves him. They meet the girl. Amir also falls for the girl and when Reza finds out that the girl and Reza love each other, goes on to arrange their marriage.