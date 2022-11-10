1971

The Big Boss

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 2nd, 1971

Studio

Orange Sky Golden Harvest

Chen is a city boy who moves with his cousins to work at a ice factory. He does this with a family promise never to get involved in any fight. However, when members of his family begin disappearing after meeting the management of the factory, the resulting mystery and pressures forces him to break that vow and take on the villainy of the Big Boss.

Cast

Maria YiChiao Mei
James TienHsiu Chien
Marilyn BautistaMiss Wuman (as Malalene)
Han Ying-ChiehBoss Mi
Lau WingBoss Mi's son
Lee KwanAh Kun

View Full Cast >

Images

25 More Images