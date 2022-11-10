Chen is a city boy who moves with his cousins to work at a ice factory. He does this with a family promise never to get involved in any fight. However, when members of his family begin disappearing after meeting the management of the factory, the resulting mystery and pressures forces him to break that vow and take on the villainy of the Big Boss.
|Maria Yi
|Chiao Mei
|James Tien
|Hsiu Chien
|Marilyn Bautista
|Miss Wuman (as Malalene)
|Han Ying-Chieh
|Boss Mi
|Lau Wing
|Boss Mi's son
|Lee Kwan
|Ah Kun
