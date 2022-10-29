The Big Boss Part II

Not Available

In the last Big Boss (A.K.A.:Fists Of Fury), Cheng Chao-On was arrested after killing Hsiao Mi, "The Big Boss". In this sequel, his brother, Cheng Chao-Chun (Lo Lieh), visits his brother in Thailand. He then finds a job as an ice factory worker at the same ice factory that his brother worked at. While the previous film never explained why Chao An promised never to fight again, it was actually due to the fact that their father was killed in a fight. However, the villain in this film is the man who was responsible for their father's death to begin with.