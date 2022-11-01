The Big Ceremonial

Not Available

Fantasy is a favourite theme for directors, since it enables them to give vent to diabolical situations with unlimited licence. This film is of this category. It is the story of a jealous and protective mother who allows her son only home-made dolls to satisfy his sick fantasy. But as in all fairy stories, there comes a day when a real, warm girl enters the sheltered life of the son. His natural and innate thirsts for oddities soon make him repeat on the girl what, until then, he has been doing with the dolls. The story then evolves into a fight of wills between the mother and the girl.