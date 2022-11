Not Available

Den store barnedåpen (English: The great christening) is a 1931 Norwegian comedy film directed by Tancred Ibsen, starring Einar Sissener, Aase Bye and Agnete Schibsted-Hansson. It was the first feature-length Norwegian sound film. The lacklustre Harald (Sissener) is taken in by Alvilde (Bye), and charged with looking after her bastard child. It soon dawns on both of them that Harald has more potential than previously assumed.