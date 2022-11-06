The Big Clean-Up

Not Available

In the Old West, many towns were under the control of gunslingers. One such town was Untidy Gulch, under the control of "Blackmarket Bromide." It's overrun with outlaws who keep shooting their sheriffs. It puts an advertisement in a big-city Eastern newspaper asking for a clean-up man: "Wanted: Clean-living, clean-thinking, clean-acting man to clean up Untidy Gulch. Must be clean." Hector answers the call... he thinks it's just a dirty town that needs sweeping. He grabs his broom and applies for the job. Bromide and his gang are ready for the Eastern gunfighter.