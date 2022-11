Not Available

When Su Yu, a free-spirited diving instructor, says “Yes” to Nuo Yan, a modern funeral director, she imagines a simple, peaceful wedding. But the reality is just the opposite! From overbearing in-laws, to oppressive loansharks, to a jealous best friend, to a house on fire and a funeral on the wedding day itself, Su Yu and Nuo Yan’s love for each other is tested by family, foes and fate. Will their wedding be the event that brings them closer or tears them apart?