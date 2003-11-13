2003

The Big Empty

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 13th, 2003

Studio

North by Northwest Entertainment

Struggling actor John Person agrees to drive a blue suitcase from Los Angeles to the small town of Baker, Calif., and hand it over to a mysterious cowboy in return for having his credit card debt of $27,000 paid off. Upon his arrival, John can't find the cowboy but receives an ominously head-shaped package he's supposed to hang onto. While waiting, John gets close to Ruthie, whose psychotic boyfriend, Randy, keeps threatening to kill him.

Cast

Joey Lauren AdamsGrace
Rachael Leigh CookRuthie
Daryl HannahStella
Kelsey GrammerAgent Banks
Sean BeanCowboy
Melora WaltersCandy

