Fed up with their college classmates' repeated attempts to make them feel like outsiders, Gary (Gary Moreline) and Tom (Tom Woodman) stage the ultimate act of rebellion by launching a strange series of practical jokes on the last day of fall term and capturing everything they do on camera. Neil, Lea and John Heather -- three-fourths of the creative team of siblings known as the Heather Brothers -- direct this black comedy with considerable bite.