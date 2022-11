Not Available

Popular singing quartet the Big Four (Canto-pop stars Andy Hui, Dicky Cheung, Edmond Leung, and William So) went on tour in March 2010 beginning at the Hong Kong Coliseum. It is a dream come true for the four friends, who has long wanted to share the stage as a foursome. All of them are alumni of the influential New Talent Singing Awards, and they pay homage to their origin early in the show.