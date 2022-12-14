Not Available

The Big Fox

Ugo Maria Volpone is a very rich shipowner. He dissimulates to be close to die in order to have the attention of three of his friends: Corvino, Voltore and Corbaccio. The three accepts every kind of humiliation and money loss in order to inherit all Volpone's fortune. Volpone hires a new servant, Mosca. Together the two start to realize new jokes and extortions to the three greedy fake friends. Who will win the inheritance?

Paolo VillaggioUgo Maria Volpone
Enrico Maria SalernoCiro Corvino
Renzo MontagnaniRaffaele Voltore
Athina CenciMarta Corbaccio
Alessandro HaberErnesto Corbaccio
Mariangela GiordanoEliana Voltore

