Not Available

The Big Fuss

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Avala Film

Čeda is a clerk, pushed around by everyone. He is "everybody's girl". He walks his poodle, makes coffee for a group of poker players and their wives. Čeda goes to sanatorium because his mother-in-law decided to go on vacation just then, and he is her obligatory companion. When he returns alone, because of his job, he finds big fuss in his house, many tempting, unknown girls, local bullies and other, funny creatures. He is wondering how to get out of it.

Cast

Dragan NikolićČeda
Milivoje Mića TomićĐorđe
Nebojša BakočevićKant
Velimir 'Bata' ŽivojinovićSima
Goran RadakovićBebin prijatelj

