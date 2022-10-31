The Big Fuss

Not Available

Čeda is a clerk, pushed around by everyone. He is "everybody's girl". He walks his poodle, makes coffee for a group of poker players and their wives. Čeda goes to sanatorium because his mother-in-law decided to go on vacation just then, and he is her obligatory companion. When he returns alone, because of his job, he finds big fuss in his house, many tempting, unknown girls, local bullies and other, funny creatures. He is wondering how to get out of it.