The financial crisis has brought three people to the edge or, to be more precise, to the roof of a sky scraper. Sarah, John and Ben reached a dead end. Everything divides them, even their faith, but they have only one thing in common – all of them have decided to commit suicide. Different questions arise in their conversation, which only strengthens their belief that the answers will be found only in the Big Leap. The Big Leap is a metaphoric story on ultimate questions made with gusto and a touch of humour.