1998

The Big Lebowski

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski, a Los Angeles slacker who only wants to bowl and drink white Russians, is mistaken for another Jeffrey Lebowski, a wheelchair-bound millionaire, and finds himself dragged into a strange series of events involving nihilists, adult film producers, ferrets, errant toes, and large sums of money.

Cast

Jeff BridgesJeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski
John GoodmanWalter Sobchak
Julianne MooreMaude Lebowski
Steve BuscemiTheodore Donald "Donny" Kerabatsos
Philip Seymour HoffmanBrandt
David HuddlestonJeffrey "The Big" Lebowski

