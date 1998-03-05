Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski, a Los Angeles slacker who only wants to bowl and drink white Russians, is mistaken for another Jeffrey Lebowski, a wheelchair-bound millionaire, and finds himself dragged into a strange series of events involving nihilists, adult film producers, ferrets, errant toes, and large sums of money.
|Jeff Bridges
|Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski
|John Goodman
|Walter Sobchak
|Julianne Moore
|Maude Lebowski
|Steve Buscemi
|Theodore Donald "Donny" Kerabatsos
|Philip Seymour Hoffman
|Brandt
|David Huddleston
|Jeffrey "The Big" Lebowski
