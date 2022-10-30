Not Available

Documentary - Documenting the 7th season of one man's extraordinary isolation in the wilderness, 'The Big Lonely' captures the essence of loneliness, survival, and resilience of the human spirit in a uniquely filmed manner. Director David Manougian unveils the captivating, intimate and redemptive story of Michael Nelms and his dog Tic, who, after becoming homeless, chose a life in a remote wilderness hideout over 'living under a bridge.' Micheal's stunning self-shot account is at once gritty and heartwarming, sorrowful yet awe-inspiring as we eavesdrop on a man surviving in a self-built cabin dealing with the physical and mental hardships of such a life. 'The Big Lonely' is a far too common American Story, told in an uncommonly personal full-length documentary. -