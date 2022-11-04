The Big Night

Not Available

Big money means big crime in this noir drama following the exploits of Frankie (Randy Sparks), a young man who stumbles on a stash of cash and finds himself way in over his head during the course of one sordid evening filled with greed, lust and violence. The stolen money creates friction between Frankie and his girlfriend, Ellie (Venetia Stevenson), while Frankie must deal with school, his job and the true crooks on his tail.