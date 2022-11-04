Not Available

The Big Night

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Big money means big crime in this noir drama following the exploits of Frankie (Randy Sparks), a young man who stumbles on a stash of cash and finds himself way in over his head during the course of one sordid evening filled with greed, lust and violence. The stolen money creates friction between Frankie and his girlfriend, Ellie (Venetia Stevenson), while Frankie must deal with school, his job and the true crooks on his tail.

Cast

Venetia StevensonEllie
Dick ForanEd
Jesse WhiteWegg
Dick ContinoCarl Farrow
Anna LeeMrs. Turner

View Full Cast >

Images