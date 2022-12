Not Available

iTheatrics Online x JTFriday presents the "Zoomsical" world premiere of The Big One-Oh! JR. Online Edition. The first-ever "Zoomsical" is produced by iTheatrics, directed by Marty Johnson, music directed by Lindsay Lupi, choreographed by Jiana Odland, Zoom & Sound-engineered by Daniel J. Mertzlufft, video directed & edited by Tommy Figel with additional edits by Daniel J. Mertzlufft & Vichet Chum.