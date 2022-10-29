Not Available

The Big Picture details the careers Charles and Elsa Chauvel – known as Australia’s most enduring and successful filmmakers, having made nine feature films between 1926 and 1955. The Chauvels were innovators and pioneers, constantly testing the boundaries of what was possible physically and financially. Featuring in depth interviews with Susanne Chauvel Carlsson, Ric Carlsson as well as fascinating archival material, including rare footage of Charles and Elsa Chauvel, Chips Rafferty and Michael Pate. The Big Picture – the films of Charles Chauvel is based on the biography/memoir The Life and Cinema of Charles Chauvel by Susanne Chauvel Carlsson and is an important documentary depicting a vital piece of film making history.