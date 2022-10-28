The Big Reunion Live 2013

Not Available

Atomic Kitten, FIVE, B*Witched, Liberty X, Honeyz, 911 and Blue are back for the ultimate pop reunion.Seven of the UK's finest chart-topping groups are re-united for an unmissable event--a live concert special at the Hammersmith Apollo. At their peak, these acts dominated UK pop for a decade, selling millions of singles and albums, and achieving multiple number ones. Ten years on, they have come together for the first time to put on the show of their lives. In front of a packed audience of over 3000 fans the bands perform their greatest hits for a spectacular night of music. This unique show also features exclusive behind the scenes footage from this incredible event