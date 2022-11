Not Available

Wong Jing wrote and directed this film, he also co-stars as a shady and bumbling individual who's forced to confront the people who have maimed his best friend and killed the poor guys family. They've also made his life extremely miserable. Danny Lee plays a cop who's job is to protect Wong Jing from a gang of sadistic gangsters. As in all of Wong Jing films, the villains are just plain rotten and they love to hurt and kill people.