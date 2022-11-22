Not Available

Opening with Martin Scorsese’s 1967 student film of the same name, The Big Shave is comprised entirely of clips depicting men shaving in cinema. Moving between 80 years of cinema history, the work operates as something of a life cycle; beginning with a montage of shaving cream being applied and finishing with a collection of post shave clean ups. Within this it examines tropes such as barber shops, women shaving men and various injuries. Inspired by the found footage art of Christian Marclay, Tracey Moffatt and Candice Breitz, the work explores representations of masculinity, routine and reflection.