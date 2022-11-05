Not Available

The Big Show, the only feature-length motion picture produced by the Miller Brothers, is a behind-the-scenes melodrama set within their show. The story is nothing special: John Lowell, as Bill, a war veteran who has been defrauded by his brother, rescues Ruth, the elephant girl (Evangeline Russell) and joins the company. Secretly engaged to Bill’s “bad brother” Norman—allegedly an oil millionaire—Ruth rebuffs her rescuer’s affection. Her elephant, however, knows a villain when he smells one and eventually gives Norman his just deserts.