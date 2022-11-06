Not Available

The Big Showdown

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    After his father's brutal murder, Ton Tin-Kuo sets out to seek the killer. He is befriended by evil casino owner Don Yee, who actually sets Tong up to fight his bitter enemy Pau Tze-Pin, but Pau reveals the truth of Don Yee's tricks to Tong and later makes firm their alliance by rescuing him from prison and explaining that Don Yee is his father's murderer. When his sister is also killed by Don Yee, Tong thirsts for revenge!

    Cast

    		Charles Heung
    		Yuen Biao
    		Chin Chun
    		Ho Pak-Kwong
    		Tina Chin Fei

    View Full Cast >

    Images