The Big Showdown

After his father's brutal murder, Ton Tin-Kuo sets out to seek the killer. He is befriended by evil casino owner Don Yee, who actually sets Tong up to fight his bitter enemy Pau Tze-Pin, but Pau reveals the truth of Don Yee's tricks to Tong and later makes firm their alliance by rescuing him from prison and explaining that Don Yee is his father's murderer. When his sister is also killed by Don Yee, Tong thirsts for revenge!