The Big Sleep

Cho creates a visual manifestation of the dream state, an idealized dream state wherein the artist's control of technology becomes equivalent to the dreamer's control of the subconscious. Writes Cho, "While the dream is a creation of one's subconscious, that subconscious could, in fact, be the other side of reality. Could it be possible to control this dream reality through the ego? Given that this control is not possible, the machine — the video player — becomes a metaphor for such control." Here Cho literalizes his "imaginative" musings on the Freudian dreamer through an assemblage of haunting and disturbing images.