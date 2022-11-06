The Big Snit

Not Available

A couple plays Scrabble. He's stuck with seven E's and getting nowhere fast, so she decides to do some housework. While she's out of the room, he glances at her letters; she catches him at it and an argument ensues. Meanwhile, a nuclear war is breaking out, with chaos in the streets as people try to escape the city before bombs fall. The couple's argument escalates; they bring up their pet peeves - "you're always shaking your eyes," "well, you're always sawing the furniture!" Can there be reconciliation before annihilation? And, what about the Scrabble game?