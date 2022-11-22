The Big Snooze

Not Available

Forest ranger Clyde is given an order to make sure the park bears are not disturbed from their winter hibernation. He inspects their cave and finds Chilly Willy trying to sleep among them. He hollers at Chilly not to wake them up, waking one bear up himself. He sends the sleepwalking bear back to bed but it isn't that simple. The bear continues to sleepwalk going on a wild ride through the woods after Chilly gets him to put some skis on. The bear finally stops... and is now sleeping in Clyde's bed. Clyde returns to the cave where all the bears are now sleepwalking and Chilly is giving each one a lit dynamite stick!