The Big Split

Writer/director Martin Hynes also stars in this romantic comedy, in which love springs from the ruins of a failed marriage. Frank (Hynes) is a composer who works as a driving instructor to pay his bills. Tracy (Judy Greer) is a New York-born documentary filmmaker who is learning to drive. Soon the two are engaged, much to the astonishment of their friends. At the reception, the marriage gets off to a rocky start when Frank refuses to dance. Later, Tracy's own quirks begin to manifest themselves, such as not sleeping in the same bed as her husband and not wanting to introduce herself as his wife. After three months, they call it quits. But they soon realize that lingering affection remains, and they cautiously try one more time.