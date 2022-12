Not Available

If the Three Stooges had been Chinese, with one a woman, this could very well have been one of their movies. Veteran director Lu Chun-ku leads handsome Liu Yung, pretty Liang Yun-hsin, and “Thundering Mantis,” Liang Chia-jen on a madcap mixup filled with cons, double crosses, and triple plots. Add “Dirty Ho” himself, Wang Yu, to the proceedings, and you’ve got a winner for any fans of action or comedy.