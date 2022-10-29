The Big World of Little Adam - Authentic Space Adventures!

Not Available

At the Dawn of the Space Age, there was Little Adam. The year is 1963, and we are preparing to leave the Earth for the first time. How would we get to the moon? To Mars? Could we rescue an astronaut in case of an accident in space? In each adventure, Little Adam gives us a glimpse at some of our early plans to map out a future in space, as well as a look back to how mankind first got off the ground. Some of these plans were remarkably close to the way things would later take shape; others would ultimately be reconsidered; and some still await the next generation of scientists and explorers. Each and every story was a look into a fantastic future where mankind would be facing the greatest challenges of his existence.