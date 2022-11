The Biggest Bang: Rest Of The World

Not Available

Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan - 2 April 2006 Opening (intro) "Let's Spend the Night Together" Sapporo (segue) "Rain Fall Down" Tokyo Dome (segue) "Rough Justice" Cherry Blossoms (segue) Shanghai Grand Stage, Shanghai, China - 8 April 2006 Opening (intro) "Bitch" "Midnight Rambler" "Gimme Shelter" "This Place Is Empty" That's What I Do (segue) "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (but I Like It)" China, A Slow Process (segue) River Plate Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina - 21 February and/or 23, 2006 Opening (intro) "Worried About You" Football Chant (segue) "Happy" "Miss You" Ronnie & Audience (segue) "Paint It Black" "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" Featurettes Bonnie Raitt featurette "Shine a Light" Eddie Vedder featurette "Wild Horses" Dave Matthews featurette "Let It Bleed" Duets "Shine a Light" featuring Bonnie Raitt "Wild Horses" featuring Eddie Vedder "Let It Bleed" featuring Dave Matthews "Wild Horses" featuring Cui Jian