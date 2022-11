Not Available

Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18 February 2006 Opening (intro) "Jumpin' Jack Flash" "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (but I Like It)" "You Got Me Rocking" "Wild Horses" "Rain Fall Down" "Midnight Rambler" "The Night Time (Is The Right Time)" "Happy" "Miss You" "Rough Justice" "Get Off of My Cloud" "Honky Tonk Women" "Start Me Up" "Brown Sugar" "You Can't Always Get What You Want" "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" Bonus Feature: Rio de Janeiro documentary