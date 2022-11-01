The Biggest Loser: The Workout - Boot Camp

Not Available

Begin with Boot camp 1 and as you improve, add on Boot camps 2 and 3 for a powerful workout that challenges every muscle with dynamic moves designed to give those unwanted pounds the boot! WARM-UP (5 Minutes): Prepare your body for boot camp with athletic conditioning moves that get the heart pumping and the muscles warm. LEVEL 1 (Weeks 1 and 2) -Boot camp Level 1 (20 Minutes): Bob turns on the burn with upper- and lower-body strength intervals, then revs your metabolism with calorie-crushing cardio. LEVEL 2 (Weeks 3 and 4) - Boot camp Level 2 (15 Minutes): Pick up the pace and drop the pounds with Bob's innovative power moves that integrate fat-blasting bursts of cardio. LEVEL 3 (Weeks 5 and 6) - Boot camp Level 3 (10 Minutes): Challenge your balance and fine-tune your physique using bands and weights to further chisel your newfound muscle. COOL-DOWN (5 Minutes): Reward and energize your body with athletic and yoga-inspired stretches that soothe tight muscles and improve posture.