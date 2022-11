Not Available

After the 1996 Summer Olympics, Scott Shipley, a four-time Olympic kayaker, brought $50,000-worth of kayaks and gear to the children of war-ravaged Bihac, Bosnia. Their fledgling kayak club had given hope, meaning and solace to kids who had seen the worst that life has to offer. In 1999, Shipley returned to Bijac to see what had become of the kids, their coach and the Bosnian Olympic kayaker he had befriended in Atlanta.