Things are about to get crazy in the small town of Cranberry Lake after a local witch and her servant botch a demon summoning accidentally unleashing a horde of demonic zombie babies. Luckily a teenage biker chick named Zipp, while on a blind date with the town nerd, discovers the true cause of recent attacks around town. Zipp suddenly finds herself in a race against time to reverse the summoning before the demonic zombie babies kill everyone in Cranberry Lake.