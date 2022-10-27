The Bikini Carwash Company II

Not Available

The girls are back. Their business has been a success, and a purchase contract has been signed with an international megabusiness. But the company CEO is not playing straight - he wants only the land the carwash locations are sited on - to tear them down and build condos. The girls have only a week to raise $4 million to buy their company back. Lingerie sales over a TV channel is the method of choice, and since the product is demonstrated by the carwash principals, the flesh quotient remains as high as expected.