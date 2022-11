Not Available

The Bilbee Boys are your average boys without a care in the world... until Rosemary moves in next door. The boys try to impress her in their own way, but fail. When school starts the boys take desperate measures to secure their place before the rest of the boys in school do. The Bilbee Boys explores the insecurities, societal pressures and media influences teenagers and young adults face, through the eyes of three teenage brothers.