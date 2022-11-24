The Billionnaire\'s Daughter

Not Available

Mr Castle and his wife Patricia are at the head of a true media empire. They succeed at everything they do, they are beautiful, they are in love, they are very rich, they go from one success to another and journalists are at their feet. But there is just one thing, Mr and Mrs Castle have a very wild daughter, Lana. A real night owl, Lana spends her evenings doing the rounds of social events, pouncing at will on every guy she meets that she fancies with no one off limits. But one evening, while having passionate sex with handsome Johnny in the toilets of a disco, Lana is surprised by a paparazzi. Obviously, the snap of the stunner having sex immediately goes round the world, causing her parents all the more embarrassment as, far from calming her down, the stolen pic pushes Lana even further into debauchery. Will her billionaire parents' empire be able to withstand her escapades? Unless Lana's perversity and unbridled sexuality are exactly what the public wants to see in the press...