The Billy Meier Story: UFO's and the Prophecies from Outer Space

In 1958, Billy Meier predicted the Iraq Wars, AIDS and global warming. Is it the biggest hoax or the most important story in human history' You'll find the startling answer in this remarkable, true-life story about how a young Swiss boy's meetings with extra-terrestrials would eventually lead him through dozens of countries, meeting many famous world leaders - including Saddam Hussein - in order to fulfill ancient prophecies. This one-armed farmer from Switzerland has taken some of the most startling photos in UFO History & has produced film footage, audio and even metal samples as proof.